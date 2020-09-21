New US Trailer for Italian Romance 'Martin Eden' with Luca Marinelli

"I'd rather drink poison than break my back for you." Kino Lorber has released an official US trailer for the Italian drama Martin Eden, which first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year to tons of acclaim. It also played at the Toronto & New York Film Festivals last year. The film is adapted from Jack London's 1909 novel of the same name, but recreated as a very Italian story. Italian actor Luca Marinelli won the Best Actor prize in Venice for playing Martin, then went on to co-star in Netflix's The Old Guard this year. Martin Eden struggles to rise above his destitute, proletarian circumstances with an intense and passionate pursuit of self-education, hoping to achieve a place among the literary elite as a famed writer. The film also stars Jessica Cressy, Vincenzo Nemolato, Marco Leonardi, Carlo Cecchi, Pietro Ragusa, Denise Sardisco, Carmen Pommella, Elisabetta Valgoi, & Savino Paparella. This was supposed to open in the spring, but has been delayed for months. Now it's reset for release in October in virtual cinemas. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Pietro Marcello's Martin Eden, direct from KL's YouTube:

You can still see the first international trailer for Marcello's Martin Eden here, to see a bit more footage.

When Martin (Luca Marinelli) falls in love with wealthy and well educated Elena (Jessica Cressy), he is caught between his dreams of rising above his humble origins to become a writer, his love for the woman he hopes to marry and his political reawakening that leads to conflicts with her bourgeois family. Martin Eden is directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Pietro Marcello, director of the feature film Lost and Beautiful previously, as well as numerous docs including Crossing the Line, Napoli 24, and The Silence of Pelesjan. The screenplay is co-written by Maurizio Braucci & Pietro Marcello, adapted from Jack London's 1909 novel of the same name. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, where it won the Best Actor award. The film already opened in most of Europe last fall, and was set to open in the US this spring. Kino Lorber will finally release Martin Eden (after many pandemic delays) in select US theaters + "virtual cinemas" on October 16th this fall. For more info, visit their website. Who's ready to watch this?