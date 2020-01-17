New US Trailer for Jia Zhangke's Shangahi History Doc 'I Wish I Knew'

"Wondrous yet rueful." Kino Lorber has unveiled a brand new trailer for Jia Zhangke's documentary film I Wish I Knew, which originally premiered in 2010 at the Cannes Film Festival but was never properly released. While there is a new "Director's Cut" (it premiered at Göteborg Film Festival last year), this release seems to specifically celebrate the films 10th anniversary - and this is the first time it will actually show in theaters in the US. I Wish I Knew (also known as Legend on the Sea) focuses on the people, their stories and architecture spanning from the mid-1800s, when Shanghai was founded as a trading port, to the present day. "The film was commissioned by the World Expo, but is anything but a piece of straightforward civic boosterism." Described as a richly textured tapestry full of provocative juxtapositions. This does look like a stunning film that deserves to be admired on the big screen. Opening in select US theaters later this month.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Jia Zhangke's doc I Wish I Knew, direct from YouTube:

Shanghai's past & present flow together in Jia Zhangke's poetic & poignant portrait of this fast-changing port city. Restoring censored images and filling in forgotten facts, Jia provides an alternative version of 20th century China’s fraught history as reflected through life in the Yangtze city. He builds his narrative through a series of 18 interviews with people from all walks of life — politicians' children, ex-soldiers, criminals, and artists (including Taiwanese master Hou Hsiao-hsien) — while returning regularly to the image of his favorite lead actress, Zhao Tao, wandering through the Shanghai World Expo Park. I Wish I Knew, aka Hai shang chuan qi (or Legend on the Sea), is directed by acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke, director of the films Xiao Wu, Platform, Unknown Pleasures, Still Life, 24 City, A Touch of Sin, Mountains May Depart, and Ash Is Purest White previously, as well as a few docs including Dong, Wuyong, and Yulu. This film originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010. This brand new re-release is opening in select US theaters starting on January 24th, 2020. For more details, visit KL's official website.