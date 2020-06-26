New US Trailer for Korean Possession Horror Thriller 'Metamorphosis'

"Uncle, something weird is happening in the house." Shudder has debuted an official US trailer for a Korean horror thriller titled Metamorphosis, from director Hong-seon Kim (The Con Artists, The Chase). This already opened in Korea last year, and is finally getting a US release this summer through Shudder. In this new twist on possession stories, Joong-Su, an exorcist, must face a demon he tragically failed to defeat in the past when it targets his brother's family next. The horror concept involves the demon assuming the form of different family members to sow confusion and distrust. Starring Bae Sung-Woo, Sung Dong-Il, Jang Young-Nam, Kim Hye-Jun, Cho Yi-Hyun, Kim Kang-Hoon. It's a cool concept - borrowing from The Thing about how you don't know who it is, mixed with a slick possession story. Keep an eye out for this one.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Hong-seon Kim's Metamorphosis, from Shudder's YouTube:

In this inventive and knowing new take on demonic possession, Joong-Su, an exorcist, must face a demon he tragically failed to defeat in the past when it targets his brother's family next. The demon assumes the form of different family members to sow confusion and distrust, destroying the unit from within. With his loved ones in peril, Joong-Su must face the demon once again, at the risk of his own life. Metamorphosis, also known as Byeonshin in Korean or also The First Possession in other countries, is directed by Korean filmmaker Hong-seon Kim, director of the films Traffickers, The Con Artists, and The Chase previously. This premiered at the Torino Film Festival last year, and already open in Korea last summer. Shudder will release Hong-seon Kim's Metamorphosis streaming exclusively starting on July 2nd this summer. Freaky?