New US Trailer for Lovely Animated 'Bombay Rose' Film from India

"Dreams can be pondered over anywhere. So why the sea?" "Dreams have no boundaries there." Netflix has debuted a new official trailer for the animated movie Bombay Rose, which originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year and stopped by a bunch of other festivals. We featured the promo trailer last year just before its premiere, and this new trailer is for its launch on Netflix this December. A romance set on the streets of Bombay, we witness Kamala and Salim's quest for true love in this chaotic and beautiful city. Gitanjali Rao is a self-taught animator and filmmaker, and every single frame of this is painted by hand to make it feel more authentic. Featuring the voices of Cyli Khare as Kamala, and Amit Deondi as Salim, plus Anurag Kashyap, Makrand Deshpande, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, and Amardeep Jha. Rao: "I have always wanted to tell the stories about the unsung heroes who live and love in Bombay, never become success stories, yet their struggle for survival makes heroes out of them." Looks quite lovely.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Gitanjali Rao's Bombay Rose, from Netflix's YouTube:

Escaping from child marriage, a young club dancer living in the streets of Bombay, must choose between fending for her family and finding love with a boy orphaned by the militancy. Painted frame by frame and woven delicately through music, a red rose brings together three tales of impossible loves. Love between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy. Love between two women. Love of an entire city for its Bollywood stars. Based on true events, the film explores the ruthlessness of a society where the love and life that reigns on the big screen can crush you in its mean. streets Bombay Rose is both written and directed by Indian filmmaker Gitanjali Rao, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival Critics' Week sidebar last year, and it also played at the Toronto, Mumbai, Hamburg, Busan, Chicago, and London Film Festivals. Netflix will finally release Rao's Bombay Rose streaming exclusively starting on December 4th this fall. For more details, visit Cinestaan's website.