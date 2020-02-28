New US Trailer for Midi Z's Twisted 'Nina Wu' Film Starring Ke-Xi Wu

"I don't care if it's natural or not. This is a movie." Film Movement has debuted the official US trailer for Nina Wu, made in Taiwan by a Myanmar-born filmmaker. It premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival last year. After toiling for years in bit-parts, aspiring actress Nina Wu (played by Ke-Xi Wu, who also co-wrote the script based on her own personal experiences) finally gets her big break with a leading role in a spy thriller set in the 1960s. The part, which calls for nudity and explicit sex scenes, is made all the more challenging thanks to the director's unending belittlements. Can Nina fight against the odds in life and stand undefeated? Or is it just real life that no one can escape from endless hardships? The mesmerizing, stylized thriller is reminiscent of Mulholland Drive and Black Swan lead by an incredible lead performance. Also stars Vivian Sung, Yu-Chiao Hsia, Li-Ang Chang, & Ming-shuai Shih. Take a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Midi Z's Nina Wu, direct from Film Movement's YouTube:

While seemingly on the brink of professional triumph, Nina’s psychological resolve begins to crack under the pressure. As she rushes to her childhood home following a family emergency, Nina begins suffering paranoid fantasies that a mysterious woman is stalking and attacking her. As Nina clings to memories of happier times, it seems that there is one crucial memory that she is repressing… Nina Wu, originally titled Juo ren mi mi, is directed by Myanmar filmmaker Midi Z (aka Dad-yin Kyawk), director of the films Return to Burma, Poor Folk, Ice Poison, and The Road to Mandalay previously. The screenplay is by Midi Z and Ke-Xi Wu. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Film Movement will release Midi Z's Nina Wu in select US theaters starting on March 20th next month. For more info, visit the official website here.