New US Trailer for 'My Wonderful Wanda' About a Polish Immigrant

"It's a proof of love." Zeitgeist Films has released a new official US trailer for a Swiss indie drama titled My Wonderful Wanda, which was initially part of the Tribeca Film Festival line-up earlier this year (before it was cancelled). The film is the latest from Swiss filmmaker Bettina Oberli, and is still seeking international distribution. Agnieszka Grochowska stars as the titular Wanda, a Polish immigrant working as a carer in Switzerland. She works as a nurse for the aging patriarch of the wealthy Wegmeister-Gloor family. When she surprisingly becomes pregnant, family secrets come to light and arrangements are soon made to try and appease everyone in this biting family drama. Sounds like a more serious Swiss version of Knives Out. Also starring Gottfried Breitfuss, André Jung, Marthe Keller, Birgit Minichmayr, Bruno Rajski, Iwo Rajski, & Anatole Taubman. This looks like a very complex, poignant drama about family and honesty.

Here's the official US trailer for Bettina Oberli's My Wonderful Wanda, direct from Zeitgeist's YouTube:

You can still watch the original promo trailer for Oberli's My Wonderful Wanda here, to see more footage.

The Polish woman Wanda (Agnieszka Grochowska), 35, looks after Josef (André Jung), 70, in his family villa by the lake. She is there for him around the clock and also helps his wife Elsa, 75. The youngest son Gregi, 28, likes her very much. The work is poorly paid, but Wanda needs the money for her own family in Poland. Since everyone lives under one roof, Wanda gets an intimate view of their family life. So intimate that Wanda unexpectedly becomes pregnant. My Wonderful Wanda, originally known as Wanda, Mein Wunder in German, is directed by Swiss filmmaker Bettina Oberli, director of the films Im Nordwind, Late Bloomers, Tannöd, Lovely Louise, and The Wind Turns previously. The screenplay is co-written by Bettina Oberli and Cooky Ziesche. Produced by Lukas Hobi and Reto Schärli. This officially premiered at the Zurich Film Festival this year. Zeitgeist will release Oberli's My Wonderful Wanda in US theaters in 2021.