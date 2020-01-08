New US Trailer for 'Ordinary Love' with Liam Neeson & Lesley Manville

"For once in your life, can you be bloody normal?" "I am normal! Very normal." Bleecker Street Films has debuted a brand new US trailer for an indie cancer drama titled simply Ordinary Love, from directors Lisa Barros D'Sa & Glenn Leyburn (Cherrybomb and Good Vibrations). This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year to rave reviews and plenty of acclaim for the two lead performances. The short pitch for this is perfect: an extraordinary look at ordinary love. Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville (from Phantom Thread) star as a long-standing couple facing a potentially life-changing cancer diagnosis. We featured a UK trailer last fall, the film is getting a US release in theaters next month. The very small cast includes David Wilmot, Amit Shah, Esh Alladi, and Geraldine McAlinden. It looks like a remarkably tender, honest, heartbreaking and also heart-filling look at the extraordinary power of love in tough times. Worth a watch.

Here's the US trailer (+ poster) for Lisa Barros D'Sa & Glenn Leyburn's Ordinary Love, from YouTube:

You can still view the original UK trailer for Ordinary Love here, to see a bit more footage from this film.

Joan and Tom have been married for many years. There is an ease to their relationship which only comes from spending a lifetime together and a depth of love which expresses itself through tenderness and humour in equal part. When Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their relationship as they are faced with the challenges that lie ahead and the prospect of what might become of them if something were to happen to her. Ordinary Love is a story about love, survival and the epic questions life throws at each and every one of us. Ordinary Love is co-directed by filmmakers Lisa Barros D'Sa & Glenn Leyburn, both co-directors of the films Cherrybomb and Good Vibrations previously. The screenplay is written by Owen McCafferty. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last fall, and also played at the Chicago & San Diego Film Festivals. Bleecker Street Films will release Ordinary Love in select US theaters starting February 14th, on Valentine's Day, coming up next month. Interested?