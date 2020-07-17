New US Trailer for Peruvian Investigative Drama 'Song Without a Name'

"My baby girl was stolen. I need to file a report." Film Movement has released an official US trailer for the Peruvian film Song Without a Name, originally titled Canción Sin Nombre, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year (we featured a trailer then, too). The vintage B&W investigative drama is the feature directorial debut of a Peruvian filmmaker named Melina Leon. It's based on a true account of child trafficking uncovered by journalist Ismael Leon, father of the film's director. Georgina is a young woman from the Andes whose newborn daughter is stolen at a fake health clinic. Her desperate search for the baby leads her to the headquarters of a major newspaper, where she meets Pedro Campos, a lonely journalist who takes on the investigation with her. Starring Pamela Mendoza, Tommy Párraga, Lucio Rojas, Maykol Hernández, and Lidia Quipse. I really dig the look and feel of this, despite the very sad story it's telling.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Melina León's Song Without a Name, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the first festival promo trailer for Canción Sin Nombre here, to see the first look reveal.

Peru, at the height of the political crisis of the 1980’s. Georgina is a young woman from the Andes whose newborn daughter is stolen at a fake health clinic. Her desperate search for the child leads her to the headquarters of a major newspaper, where she meets Pedro Campos, a lonely journalist who takes on the investigation. Based on a true story. Canción Sin Nombre, which translates to Song Without a Name, is directed by Peruvian filmmaker Melina León, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films and other projects previously (visit her official website). The screenplay is written by Melina León and Michael J. White. The film first premiered in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar at the Cannes Film Festival last year. For more about Canción Sin Nombre, visit the film's official website. Film Movement will finally release León's Song Without a Name in "virtual cinemas" around the US starting July 24th this summer.