New US Trailer for Polish Uprising WWII Film 'The Resistance Fighter'

"What now? Shall we shoot each other?" Shout Studios has released an official US trailer for a Polish WWII action thriller titled The Resistance Fighter, commemorating the anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising, the largest resistance operation in WWII Europe. The original Polish title is Kurier, which translates to The Messenger, but it has a whole new name for the US release. Based on a true story, the film is about the Polish resistance fighter / war hero Jan Nowak-Jeziorański. He works as the courier between the Poland's resistance movement and the Polish government in exile in London, and is pursued ceaselessly by the Nazis. "The stakes could not be higher in this riveting wartime thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat!" Philippe Tlokinski stars, with Julie Engelbrecht, Bradley James, Martin Butzke, Nico Rogner, Patricia Volny, Jan Frycz, Tomasz Schuchardt, Grzegorz Malecki, & Miroslaw Baka. Take a look.

Here's the new US trailer (+ posters) for Wladyslaw Pasikowski's The Resistance Fighter, from YouTube:

Commemorating the anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising, the largest resistance operation in German-occupied Europe, The Resistance Fighter tells the incredible true story of the Polish "James Bond" war hero Jan Nowak-Jeziorański, a man of extraordinary courage, who served as an emissary between the commanders of Poland's resistance movement and the Polish government in exile in London at the height of the Second World War. Hunted by all the Axis Powers' secret services, he is smuggled out of Poland on a mission to make his way to London with information that would decide the fate of the war. The Resistance Fighter, known originally as Kurier in Polish or also The Messenger (a direct translation of Kurier), is directed by Polish filmmaker Wladyslaw Pasikowski, director of many movies including Kroll, Psy 1-3, Bitter-Sweet, Operation Simoon, Reich, Jack Strong, and Pitbull: Last Dog previously. The screenplay is written by Wladyslaw Pasikowski and Sylwia Wilkos. This already opened in cinemas in Poland last year, and it also played at the Gdynia Film Festival. Shout Studios will debut Pasikowski's The Resistance Fighter direct-to-DVD / VOD in the US starting on August 4th this summer. Anyone interested in watching this?