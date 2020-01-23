Official US Trailer for 'Premature' Starring Zora Howard & Joshua Boon

"You don't want me to stay?" IFC Films has released a new US trailer for an New York City indie romantic drama titled Premature, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival one year ago. It also went on to play the San Francisco, Dallas, Montclair, Seattle, London, Denver, and Hawaii Film Festivals. Premature a romantic drama in the vein of If Beale Street Could Talk or Blue Valentine. Set in Harlem, Zora Howard stars as a young woman who meets "handsome and mysterious outsider" Isaiah, played by Joshua Boone. Then "her entire world is turned upside down on her path towards self-discovery as she travails the rigorous terrain of young love the summer before she leaves for college." Of course. Also starring Michelle Wilson, Alexis Marie Wint, Imani Lewis, & Tashiana Washington. This looks particularly sweet and honest.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Rashaad Ernesto Green's Premature, from IFC's YouTube:

You can still watch the first UK trailer for Green's Premature here, to see even more footage from this.

Set against the backdrop of a changing Harlem landscape, when 17-year-old Ayanna meets handsome and mysterious outsider Isaiah, her entire world is turned upside down on her path towards self-discovery as she travails the rigorous terrain of young love the summer before she leaves for college. Premature is directed by American filmmaker Rashaad Ernesto Green, his second feature film after making Gun Hill Road previously, and lots of other TV directing work. The screenplay is by Rashaad Ernesto Green and Zora Howard. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year. The film is already available to watch on VOD in the UK. IFC Films will open Premature in select US theaters starting February 21st, 2020. Cool?