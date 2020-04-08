New US Trailer for Refugee Drama 'The Flood' Starring Lena Headey

"England will not want you." "I've always been unwanted…" Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted an official US trailer for an indie drama titled The Flood, which originally opened in the UK last summer. It will be available to watch on digital in the US starting in early May. The film presents an intriguing, dramatic look at the challenges of immigration and the ongoing refugee crisis in Europe. The story follows a "hardened immigration officer" named Wendy, and an asylum seeker named Haile who has traveled great distances to reach the UK hoping to stay there. Lena Headey stars, joined by Ivanno Jeremiah playing Haile, and a cast including Iain Glen, Arsher Ali, Mandip Gill, Amira Ghazalla, Jack Gordon, and Christopher Sciueref. This looks like a compelling and gripping film about the times we live in with mass immigration worldwide. And a very powerful statement about refugees and why it's all way more complex than we think.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Anthony Woodley's The Flood, direct from Curzon's YouTube:

You can still view the original UK trailer for Woodley's The Flood here, to see a bit more footage from this.

Wendy (Lena Headey), a hardened immigration officer in the UK is offered a high-profile asylum case, judged on her ability to quickly & clinically reject applicants. Through her interrogation, she must uncover whether Haile (Ivanno Jeremiah) is lying and has a more sinister reason for seeking asylum. We follow Haile on his perilous 5000 KM journey over oceans, across borders, and amidst the flurry of the Calais Jungle to find solace and safety in the UK. But now he must cross the final hurdle. Based on multiple true stories, The Flood is a thoughtful and timely reflection on the humanity within the refugee crisis. The Flood is directed by British filmmaker Anthony Woodley, of the films Outpost 11 and The Carrier previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Helen Kingston. It already opened in the UK last year. Goldwyn Films will release Woodley's The Flood direct-to-VOD in the US starting May 1st coming up.