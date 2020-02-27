New US Trailer for 'Robert the Bruce' Film Starring Angus Macfadyen

"Scotland is clutched in the grip of a mighty hand… Now, we'll set her free!" Screen Media Films has just released a new official US trailer for the Scottish historical action drama Robert the Bruce, made by Australian director Richard Gray (of Mine Games, Blinder, The Lookalike, Broken Ghost). Robert the Bruce is a hard-hitting historical epic covering the turbulent time after William Wallace's victories depicted in Braveheart. This originally premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival last year - which is when we featured the first UK trailer. Angus Macfadyen stars (playing the same role he played in Braveheart), joined by a big cast with Jared Harris, Zach McGowan, Daniel Portman, Emma Kenney, Melora Walters, Anna Hutchison, Talitha Eliana Bateman, Patrick Fugit, Gabriel Bateman, and Kevin McNally. The film also features original music from Scottish national treasure Lulu. This looks like it might be good, or might very boring, and they're definitely playing off of "Game of Thrones" being over. Check it out below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Richard Gray's Robert the Bruce, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first full UK trailer for Gray's Robert the Bruce film here, to see even more footage.

Scotland 1306, Robert the Bruce (Angus Macfadyen) crowns himself King and takes the ambition of Scotland’s freedom as his own. But he cannot overcome England’s power: defeated again and again, his army is scattered and Scotland’s nobility abandons him. Hunted, with a price on his head, he finds himself alone and wounded. The cause of freedom seems lost once more. Hidden secretly in a secluded croft of a clan pledged to England, and close to death Robert is nursed back to life by a young widow and her orphaned children. His determination to do what is right, regardless of the cost, reinvigorates his passion to rise again. But it’s not revenge he desires. It’s freedom. Now. Robert the Bruce is directed by Australian filmmaker Richard Gray, director of the films Summer Coda, Mine Games, Blinder, The Lookalike, Sugar Mountain, and Broken Ghost previously. The screenplay is by Eric Belgau and Angus Macfadyen. Screen Media will release Robert the Bruce in select US theaters starting April 24th, plus an event on April 16th.