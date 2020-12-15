New US Trailer for Sam Kelly's New Zealand Street Gang Film 'Savage'

"We wouldn't be gangsters if we always did what we were told…" Quiver Distribution has debuted a new official US trailer for the New Zealand gang drama Savage, which originally premiered at the London Film Festival last year. We also posted the original NZ trailer a few months ago before its release there. Inspired by the true stories of New Zealand's street gangs across 30 years, Savage follows Danny at three defining moments in his life as he grows from a boy into the violent enforcer of a gang in New Zealand. "Danny and Moses, who were both raised on the streets, shuffled through New Zealand's juvenile justice system, and ultimately became high-ranking members of an infamous Maori street gang -- despite the fact that Danny is white." Starring Jake Ryan as Danny, and John Tui as Moses, along with Chelsie Preston Crayford and Olly Presling. This looks gritty and intense, and early reviews indicate it might be a worthwhile watch.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ another poster) for Sam Kelly's Savage, direct from YouTube:

You can also still watch the original NZ trailer for Sam Kelly's Savage here, to see the first look again.

Inspired by stories from New Zealand’s boys homes and the early history of our gangs, Savage follows Danny across three decades of his life: from the abusive state-run boys’ institutions of the sixties; to the emerging urban gang scene in the seventies where disenfranchised teenagers created their own families on the streets; to the eighties when gangs became more structured, criminal, and violent. Together the three chapters of Danny’s life combine to create a deeper look at a boy who grows up to become the brutal enforcer of a gang; and understand how he got there. Savage is both written and directed by New Zealand filmmaker Sam Kelly, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This first premiered at the London Film Festival last year. The film already opened in New Zealand a few months ago. Quiver will debut Kelly's Savage in the US direct-to-VOD starting on January 29th, 2021 this winter.