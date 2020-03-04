New US Trailer for Sci-Fi Mystery 'The Room' Starring Olga Kurylenko

"Who cares how it works, you just use it." Shudder has released one more official trailer for the indie sci-fi mystery titled The Room, not to be confused with Tommy Wiseau's The Room or the Brie Larson film titled just Room. The film won Best Feature at the Bucheon & Strasbourg Fantastic Film Festivals last year, and is finally arriving streaming on Shudder this month. Matt and Kate buy an isolated house. While moving, they discover a strange room that grants them an unlimited number of material wishes. But, since Kate has had two miscarriages, what she misses the most is a child. Of course, we all know that some wishes come with unexpected consequences. Another version of this "Monkey's Paw" story that was also turned into the film The Box not too long ago. The Room stars Olga Kurylenko and Kevin Janssens, with Joshua Wilson and John Flanders. This also reminds me a bit of this year's sci-fi Vivarium. Be careful what you wish for.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Christian Volckman's The Room, direct from YouTube:

He’s a struggling comic book artist, she’s tired of her job in a big law firm. In search of a more authentic and healthy life, they leave the city and move into an old house in New Hampshire. They soon discover a secret hidden room that has the extraordinary power to materialize anything they wish for. Like children in a fairy tale, they spend days and nights indulging their every material desire. And then one day, they ask for something different: a child, a little boy of their own, only to discover some wishes have dire consequences. The Room is directed by French filmmaker Christian Volckman, director of the sci-fi film Renaissance previously, as well as various music videos and other projects. The screenplay is written by Sabrina Karine, Eric Forestier, Christian Volckman, based on an original idea by Christian Volckman. This first premiered at the Brussels & Bucheon Fantastic Film Festivals last year. Shudder will debut Volckman's The Room streaming exclusively starting on March 12th, 2020 this month. Who's interested in watching?