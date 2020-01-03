New US Trailer for Taiwanese Horror Movie 'Mon Mon Mon Monsters'

"You want to be the good guy?" RLJE + Shudder have just debuted a new official US trailer for a Taiwanese indie horror film titled Mon Mon Mon Monsters, which is the direct translation of the original title. This actually premiered back in 2017, and played at festivals throughout 2017 and 2018. It's only now getting an official Blu-ray release in the US and of course there's a new trailer for it. Considering this got lost in the mix over the last few years, we thought it'd be fun to feature the latest trailer anyway – even if we're a year late. The film is about a group of teenagers that capture a man-eating monster. Starring Eugenie Liu, Pei-Hsin Lin, Carolyn Chen, Yu-Kai Deng, and Kent Tsai. This looks like it could be good, the monster FX look solid, and it seems to be a scary commentary on "monster" people in the real world. Check it out below.

Here's the US trailer (+ intl. posters) for Giddens Ko's Mon Mon Mon Monsters, on YouTube (via B-D):

In Mon Mon Mon Monsters, a group of classmates doing community service discover two flesh-eating creatures hiding in an old building. One of the creatures is able to escape, but they capture the other one, torturing her while trying to learn what she really is. It soon becomes clear that the first creature’s escape has dire consequences, as she hunts them down and stops at nothing to free her sister. Mon Mon Mon Monsters, also known as Guai guai guai guaiwu!, is written and directed by Taiwanese filmmaker Giddens Ko, his second feature film after You Are the Apple of My Eye previously, and other screenwriter work as well. This originally premiered at the Hong Kong Film Festival in 2017, playing at festivals and debuting on Shudder in 2018. It will be released on Blu-ray starting February 4th, 2020. Already available VOD now.