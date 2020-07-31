New US Trailer for True Story 'Misbehaviour' with Gugu Mbatha-Raw

"Forget this!" Shout Factory has released a new US trailer for the UK film Misbehaviour, a quirky comedy about badass women fighting back in the 70s. It already opened in the UK earlier this year. The film tells the true story of what happened during the 1970 Miss World competition in London, a beauty pageant that was the most viewed TV show at the time. A group of women from the Women's Liberation Movement disrupted the show, and even when the show continued, Miss Grenada went on to become the first black woman to be crowned Miss World. The film stars Keira Knightley, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Miss Grenada, Lesley Manville, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Rhys Ifans, Phyllis Logan, Suki Waterhouse, Emma Corrin, plus Greg Kinnear as legendary American comedian Bob Hope (who hosted Miss World at the time). This looks great! Raucous and witty and amusing and devious. Catch up with the film later this year.

Here's the new US trailer (+ poster) for Philippa Lowthorpe's Misbehaviour, from Shout's YouTube:

You can also watch the original UK trailer for Lowthorpe's Misbehaviour here, to catch more footage.

In 1970, the Miss World competition took place in London, hosted by US comedy legend, Bob Hope. At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the planet with over 100 million viewers. Claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women, the Women's Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of the competition. Not only that, when the show resumed, the result caused uproar: the winner was not the Swedish favourite but Miss Grenada, the first black woman to be crowned Miss World. In a matter of hours, a global audience had witnessed patriarchy driven from the stage and the Western ideal of beauty turned on its head. Misbehaviour is directed by British filmmaker / theater director Philippa Lowthorpe, of the film Swallows and Amazons previously, as well as lots of TV & theater work. The screenplay is by Gaby Chiappe and Rebecca Frayn. This already opened in the UK earlier this year, and has been opening in other countries around the world this summer. Shout Factory will release Misbehaviour in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 25th this fall.