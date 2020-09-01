New US Trailer for 'When the Storm Fades' Philippines Docu-Dramedy

"Beautiful, breathtaking, hilarious." 1091 Pictures has released a new US trailer for an indie docu-dramedy titled When the Storm Fades, a film by Canadian filmmaker Sean Devlin. This premiered in 2018 at the Vancouver Film Festival, and is only finally getting a release on VOD this year. The film tells the story of a well-intentioned, young Canadian couple who help a family in the Philippines recover from the 2013 Super Typhoon Haiyan. It stars real Typhoon Haiyan survivors re-enacting their experiences in the aftermath of the storm alongside Canadian comedians. Which sounds strange? But that's why filmmaking is a creative endeavor - always try to make something unique. Starring Ryan Beil as Jerry, and Kayla Lorette as Clare. I'm glad they openly admit that it's criticizing the "white savior" complex. Looks like a unique film indeed.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Sean Devlin's When the Storm Fades, direct from YouTube:

This genre-defying docudramedy about the lingering impacts of the strongest storm ever to hit land. It stars real Typhoon Haiyan survivors re-enacting their experiences in the aftermath of the storm alongside Canadian comedians. When the Storm Fades is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Sean Devlin, director of the film Zach & Avery of Fergus previously, as well as some shorts and other projects. Produced by Sean Devlin and Chris Ferguson. This first premiered at the Vancouver Film Festival in 2018, and also played at the Doc Fest in San Francisco last year, as well as the Forest City Film Festival in Canada. 1091 Pictures will release Devlin's When the Storm Fades direct-to-VOD in the US starting October 13th.