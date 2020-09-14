New Villain Trailer for Rami Malek as Safin in 007's 'No Time to Die'

"What I really wanted Safin was to make him unsettling… Thinking of himself as being heroic." Eon has released a 90-second promo trailer for the villain of No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond movie arriving this fall. Is the mysterious Safin 007’s most terrifying adversary yet? The trailer briefly examines Rami Malek as "Safin", and who he is, and how he might be one of Bond's most challenging nemeses. When No Time to Die begins, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain (Safin!) armed with dangerous new tech. The full cast includes Jeffrey Wright as Felix, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q; plus Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, and David Dencik. The second official trailer arrived just a few weeks ago, and the film is still set to open in theaters in November. And I still can't wait! Bring on Bond.

Here's the "Meet Safin" promo trailer for Cary Fukunaga's No Time to Die, direct from 007's YouTube:

You can still watch the first full trailer for Fukunaga's No Time to Die here, and the second official trailer.

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. No Time to Die is directed by American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of the films Sin Nombre, Jane Eyre, and Beasts of No Nation previously, plus the TV shows "True Detective" and "Maniac". The screenplay is written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns, and Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Based on Ian Fleming's books and characters. Produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions. MGM/Universal will release 007's No Time to Die in US theaters starting November 20th this fall (in Europe on November 12th). Still looking good?