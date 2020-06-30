New Zealand Wine vs French Wine in 'A Seat at the Table' Doc Trailer

"Anything from the New World has to match up to the original classics." Samuel Goldwyn has released an official trailer for a wine documentary titled A Seat at the Table, which premiered at the New Zealand Film Festival last year and now arrives on VOD this July. "When Frenchman Daniel Le Brun moved to New Zealand in the 1970s, he decided the wine was 'nothing short of garbage'. Nearly 40 years later, Kiwi vino has gained respect and prestige around the globe; especially Marlborough's sauvignon blanc. A Seat at the Table asks whether Aotearoa wine truly deserves its top table status." For over a century France has reigned supreme over the wine world. Has New Zealand earned a seat at the table? This fascinating and provocative doc film examines the New Zealand wine industry and its recent rise to glory, spending time in both France and New Zealand, and asking experts if it's time to finally admit their wine is worthy of accolades. I want to try some, too! The best part of this trailer is when it cuts between the wine growing locales in each country.

Official trailer (+ poster) for David Nash & Simon Mark-Brown's doc A Seat at the Table, from YouTube:

For nearly a century France has reigned supreme over the world of fine wine. What if one country famous for punching above its weight took on the aristocracy, breaking the rules of the Old World and were "beating the French at their own game". This is the story of New Zealand's warp speed assent to the top of the wine world. We ask France's best winemakers, the world's greatest critics, and the most influential merchants one question: Has New Zealand earned a seat at the table? We hear both sides of each story from grape vines illegally smuggled in gumboots to climate change and the screwcap vs. cork debate. A Seat at the Table culminates with some of France's most well-respected winemakers tasting New Zealand wine for the first time. Their responses are astounding to watch. A Seat at the Table is co-directed by filmmakers David Nash (making his directorial debut) & Simon Mark-Brown (his first doc after making the film The Catch). This first premiered at the New Zealand Film Festival last year. Goldwyn will release A Seat at the Table direct-to-VOD starting on July 3rd this summer. For more visit the film's official website.