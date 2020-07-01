Nia Long & Omar Epps in Romance Thriller 'Fatal Affair' Official Trailer

"I'm not giving up on us, Ellie." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an intense romantic thriller titled Fatal Affair, the latest film from filmmaker Peter Sullivan (The Sandman, Jingle Belle, Secret Obsession). The vague plot synopsis for this film sets up the story: Ellie tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus after a brief encounter with an old friend, David, only to discover that David is more dangerous and unstable than she'd realized. Nia Long stars, with Omar Epps and Stephen Bishop, and a cast including Aubrey Cleland, Maya Stojan, KJ Smith, and Jason-Shane Scott. This is yet another of these cliche, turns out that nice guy you hooked up with is really a killer, films. Epps looks like he ain't messing around.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Sullivan's Fatal Affair, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Ellie (Nia Long) tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus (Stephen Bishop) after an encounter with an old friend, David (Omar Epps), only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she'd realized. Fatal Affair is directed by American producer / filmmaker Peter Sullivan, director of the films Game Over, The Sandman, Cucuy: The Boogeyman, Jingle Belle, and Secret Obsession from last year. The screenplay is written by Rasheeda Garner and Peter Sullivan. Produced by Barry Barnholtz, Nia Long, Brian Nolan, Jeffrey Schenck, and Peter Sullivan. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will release Sullivan's Fatal Affair streaming exclusively starting on July 16th this summer.