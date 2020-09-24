Nick Frost & Simon Pegg in Paranormal 'Truth Seekers' Series Trailer

"These aren't just restless spirits. These are malevolent entities!" Amazon has released an official trailer for a new comedy series debuting this October titled Truth Seekers, about a podcast paranormal investigation team. Again we're breaking our no-TV policy just because this is Simon Pegg & Nick Frost re-teaming again on a TV series (the first since Spaced!) and this looks fun. It's worth a look. Truth Seekers is a supernatural comedy drama series featuring Nick Frost, Samson Kayo, Simon Pegg, and Emma D'Arcy. A group of part-time paranormal investigators team up to uncover a deadly conspiracy. This instantly reminds me of the underrated indie gem Extra Ordinary, a funny horror comedy from Ireland about a woman who can see ghosts. And there have been tons of other small-time paranormal investigators horror films over the years, too. The cast includes Malcolm McDowell, Susan Wokoma, and Julian Barratt. Check this out below.

Here's the first official trailer for Jim Field Smith's series Truth Seekers, direct from YouTube:

A team of part-time paranormal investigators use homemade gizmos to track the supernatural, sharing their adventures online. But as their haunted stake outs become more terrifying they begin to uncover an unimaginable, apocalyptic conspiracy. Truth Seekers is a series directed by British filmmaker Jim Field Smith, director of the films She's Out of My League and Butter previously, as well as episodes of "Stag", "Criminal: UK", "Wrecked" and "Defending the Guilty" on television in the UK. The episode scripts are co-written by Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, Nat Saunders, and James Serafinowicz. Produced by Richard Webb for Stolen Picture and Amazon Studios. Amazon will debut the Truth Seekers series (all 8 episodes) streaming on Prime Video starting October 30th this fall, just in time for Halloween. Who's planning to watch this?