Nick Thune & Cleopatra Coleman in 'The Right One' Comedy Trailer

"Who the hell are you?!" Lionsgate has unveiled an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled The Right One, marking the feature directorial debut of acclaimed writer Ken Mok. The film itself is also about a writer. Godfrey is the story of man so traumatized and guilt ridden by a personal tragedy that he's dealt with it in a profound way: he's decided to be anyone besides himself. One day he adopts the persona of a haughty art critic, then a Poet, the next a rave DJ, a female singer, and many other witty personas. Godfrey's coping mechanism keeps him sane, but he's a man who has completely lost the idea of who he is. Enter Sara Dash, a smart, insightful writer with writer's block who struggles with her own sense of self. Intrigued by his personas, Sara tries to unravel the mystery of Godfrey, while using him to write her new novel. A fragile friendship develops between the two individuals - one that is marked by humor, poignancy, self-reflection, and a resolution in which two wounded people are able to help heal each other. Starring Nick Thune, Cleopatra Coleman, Iliza Shlesinger, and David Koechner. This looks a bit cliche but still enjoyable.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ken Mok's The Right One, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

In this heartfelt and hilarious rom-com, Sara, a novelist struggling with writer's block, needs inspiration — and finds it when she serendipitously meets Godfrey, a down-on-his-luck oddball who constantly changes personas and alter egos in order to cope with his past and avoid reality. Just as Godfrey begins to open up to Sara, he discovers that she’s been using him as inspiration for her next novel, and he vanishes from her life. Did Sara just lose the man of her dreams, or will she be able to find him and make things right? The Right One, formerly known as Godfrey, is both written and directed by American writer-turned-filmmaker Ken Mok, making his feature directorial debut after only directing The Love Shaq TV special previously. It's produced by Geneva Wasserman, Ken Mok, Tim Marlowe, Jason Bourque, and Sean Fernald. Lionsgate will release Mok's The Right One direct-to-VOD starting February 5th, 2021. Anyone into this?