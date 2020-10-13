Nicolas Cage, Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo in Sci-Fi Action 'Jiu Jitsu' Trailer

"There's no honor in killing crazy." Holy crap! Where did this thing come from?! Highland Film Group has released an official trailer for Jiu Jitsu, an insanely awesome sci-fi fantasy action martial arts movie from Greek-American filmmaker Dimitri Logothetis (director of 2018's Kickboxer: Retaliation). IGN describe the film as "basically Predator meets Mortal Kombat meets National Treasure." An ancient order of Jiu Jitsu fighters faces a vicious race of alien invaders in the form of a fighter named Brax, who they must battle for the survival of Earth. That's basically all you need to know besides the killer cast: Nicolas Cage along with Alain Moussi, Frank Grillo, Rick Yune, Marie Avgeropoulos, Juju Chan, and Tony Jaa. And best of all - this will be out on VOD in November. Not too long of a wait! This looks absolutely ridiculous, but the good kind of ridiculous, along with just the right mix of people having a good time on camera. Let's rumble.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Dimitri Logothetis' Jiu Jitsu, direct from IGN's YouTube:

Every six years, an ancient order of expert Jiu Jitsu fighters faces a fearsome alien invader in a battle for Earth. When war hero and master Jiu Jitsu fighter Jake Barnes refuses to face Brax, the indomitable leader of the invaders, the future of humanity hangs in the balance. Injured and suffering from amnesia, Jake is captured by a military squad that has arrived on the planet and is rescued by Wylie (Cage) and a team of fellow Jiu Jitsu fighters who must help him recover his memory and regain his strength for an epic battle that will once again determine the fate of mankind. Jiu Jitsu is directed by Greek-American filmmaker Dimitri Logothetis, a production exec and director of the films Pretty Smart, Slaughterhouse Rock, The Closer, Body Shot, Hungry for You, Cheyenne, The Lost Angel, Wings of the Dragon, Kickboxer: Retaliation previously. The screenplay is written by Jim McGrath and Dimitri Logothetis. Highland Film will release Jiu Jitsu in select theaters + on VOD starting November 20th this fall. Who's down for this?!