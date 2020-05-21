Nicole Beharie & Alexis Chikaeze in Trailer for 'Miss Juneteenth' Film

"I need you to focus on your studies." Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for the indie dramedy Miss Juneteenth, which initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It also won the Lone Star Award at the SXSW Film Festival in the spring as the Best Texan Film. Marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth is about a mother and a daughter in a small town in Texas. Nicole Beharie plays Turquoise, a former beauty queen and now single mom, who tries to prepare her rebellious teenage daughter for the same pageant she won. Also stars Alexis Chikaeze, Kendrick Sampson, Lori Hayes, & Liz Mikel. Looks like an authentic story about dreams.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Channing Godfrey Peoples' Miss Juneteenth, from YouTube:

A former beauty queen turned hard working single mom prepares her rebellious teenage daughter for the Miss Juneteenth pageant, hoping to keep her from repeating the same mistakes in life that she made. Miss Juneteenth is both written and directed by American filmmaker Channing Godfrey Peoples, making her feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously, as well as other production work. Produced by Toby Halbrooks, Tim Headington, Jeanie Igoe, James M. Johnston, Theresa Page, and Neil Creque Williams. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the SXSW Film Festival. Vertical Ent. will release Miss Juneteenth in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 19th this summer.