Nicole Brydon Bloom in First Trailer for New Neighbors Horror '1BR'

"We all, kind of, take care of each other here." Dark Sky Films has unveiled the official trailer for an indie horror film titled 1BR, a reference to "one bedroom" listings for apartments. This premiered at numerous genre festivals last year, including at Fantasia, Beyond Fest, Monsterfest Melbourne, and also the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival. Nicole Brydon Bloom plays Sarah, a young woman trying to escape her painful past who decides to start anew in LA, but her neighbors are not what they seem. Also starring Giles Matthey, Taylor Nichols, Alan Blumenfeld, Celeste Sully, Susan Davis, Clayton Hoff, with Earnestine Phillips. This definitely looks creepy as hell, with some big twists hinted at in this trailer. Tread carefully.

Here's the first official trailer for David Marmor's 1BR, direct from Dark Sky's YouTube:

After leaving behind a painful past, Sarah (Nicole Brydon Bloom) scores the perfect Hollywood apartment only to discover that her surprisingly welcoming neighbors may harbor a dangerous secret. 1BR is both written and directed by newcomer filmmaker David Marmor, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. Produced by Jake Alden-Falconer, Allard Cantor, Nic Izzi, Alok Mishra, Jarrod Murray, Samuel Sandweiss, Austin J. Thomas, and Shane Vorster. This originally premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival. Dark Sky Films will release Marmor's 1BR in select US theaters + on VOD coming soon this year. Stay tuned. Anyone interested in this?