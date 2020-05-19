Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in New Trailer for Mysterious Drama 'Exit Plan'

"You're not allowed to be here!" Screen Media Films has debuted a new official US trailer for the Danish film now known as Exit Plan, formerly titled Suicide Tourist during its initial international release. This premiered at the Sitges & Zurich Film Festivals last year, and is arriving on VOD in June to watch. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays an insurance detective named Max who is investigating Arthur's disappearance. The assignment takes him on a long, mysterious journey into the clandestine Aurora Hotel. While in the midst of an existential crisis, Max questions his perception of reality. Also starring Tuva Novotny, Kate Ashfield, Robert Aramayo, Sonja Richter, Kaya Wilkins, Sobjørg Højfeld, Lorraine Hilton, Slimane Daz, Jan Bijvoet, and Johanna Wokalek. This looks a bit like a "Black Mirror" episode with a horrorific twist.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Jonas Alexander Arnby's Exit Plan, direct from YouTube:

Insurance claims investigator Max (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) follows the clues of a mysterious death to the remote Hotel Aurora, a unique and secretive facility that specializes in assisted suicide. His investigation uncovers disturbing revelations that force Max to question the very nature of life and death, and the realization that he may not be able to escape. Exit Plan, formerly known as Suicide Tourist, is directed by Danish filmmaker Jonas Alexander Arnby, making his second feature film after When Animals Dream previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Rasmus Birch. This originally premiered at the Sitges Film Festival and Zurich Film Festival last year, and it opened in Denmark last fall. Screen Media will release Exit Plan in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 12th this summer. So who's interested?