Nina Dobrev in New Trailer for Political Scandal Film 'Run This Town'

February 14, 2020
Run This Town Trailer

"Everyone's story is always a good story until it's not." Quiver has released a second official trailer for Run This Town, an indie dramedy that premiered at the SXSW Film Festival about a year ago. The first trailer was very clever, this one is just as good. A young journalist and a young political aide become entangled in a larger-than-life political scandal as they struggle to navigate life in Toronto. Like all their friends, Bram and Kamal are struggling to climb the ladders at their respective workplaces: Bram at a newspaper, Kamal at City Hall. When Bram learns of a scandal involving Kamal's larger-than-life boss, he seizes the moment. Starring Ben Platt, Mena Massoud, Nina Dobrev, Scott Speedman, Gil Bellows, with Jennifer Ehle and Damian Lewis. I must admit - both trailers have me very intrigued to see this, got my attention.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for Ricky Tollman's Run This Town, from Quiver's YouTube:

Run This Town Poster

You can still watch the unique first trailer for Tollman's Run This Town here, to see the original reveal.

A young journalist and a young political aide become entangled in a larger-than-life political scandal as they struggle to navigate adult life. Like all their friends, Bram and Kamal are struggling to climb the ladders at their respective workplaces: Bram at a newspaper, Kamal at City Hall. When Bram learns of a scandal involving Kamal’s larger-than-life boss, he seizes the moment to advance his career. Meanwhile, Kamal grapples with containing the story while maintaining his integrity. Run This Town is both written and directed by Canadian producer / filmmaker Ricky Tollman, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. Quiver will release Tollman's Run This Town in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 6th coming up. Who's interested?

