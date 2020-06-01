Nina Hoss is a Frustrated Music Teacher in Trailer for 'The Audition'

"A concert audience won't wait." Strand Releasing has debuted the official US trailer for an indie German film titled The Audition, originally known as Das Vorspiel in German. This initially premiered at the Toronto and San Sebastian Film Festivals in the fall last year, and is getting a VOD release this summer in the US. Acclaimed German actress Nina Hoss stars a violin teacher at a renowned music school in Berlin. She vouches for a young student, and spends all her time and effort training him hoping he'll be the star she thinks he is, while neglecting her own musician son and her husband. The film also stars Simon Abkarian, Jens Albinus, Ilja Monti, and Serafin Mishiev. This is a very good film lead by a great performance by Nina Hoss that carries the entire story, so much emotional weight and so much frustration. Worth a watch.

Here's the first official US trailer (+ poster) for Ina Weisse's The Audition, direct from YouTube:

Anna Bronsky (Nina Hoss) is a violin teacher at the Conservatoire. Against the advice of her colleagues, she encourages the admission of a pupil, in whom she sees a great talent. With a lot of involvement, she prepares Alexander for the end-of-year exam and neglects her young son Jonas, who is also a violinist and ice hockey fan. She moves away more and more from her husband, so fond of him, the French "luthier" Philippe Bronsky (Simon Abkarian). At the audition nears, Anna pushes Alexander towards performances more and more exceptional. On the decisive audition day, an accident occurs, with heavy consequence. The Audition, also known as Das Vorspiel in German, is directed by German actress / filmmaker Ina Weisse, directing her second feature film after Der Architekt previously. The screenplay is written by Ina Weisse and Daphne Charizani. This first premiered at the Toronto & San Sebastian Film Festivals last year. Strand will release Weisse's The Audition in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 26th this summer. Interested?