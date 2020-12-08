Nina Hoss & Lars Eidinger in German Drama 'My Little Sister' Trailer

"I have to take care of you." Vega Distribution has revealed the official trailer for a Swiss-German indie drama titled My Little Sister, originally known as Schwesterlein in German. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and played at a few other festivals before opening first in Germany in October. Lisa has bid goodbye to her ambitions as a playwright and the Berlin arts scene and now lives in Switzerland with her husband, who runs an international school. When her twin brother Sven falls ill with leukaemia, she returns to Berlin to help him. "Brother and sister, Berlin and Switzerland, life and theatre, sickness and health." An emotional and heartfelt drama about siblings and sickness. Starring Nina Hoss & Lars Eidinger as Lisa & Sven, along with Marthe Keller, Jens Albinus, Thomas Ostermeier, Linne-Lu Lungershausen, and Noah Tscharland. It's a tough film to watch but it's still endearing and sincere.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chuat & Reymond's My Little Sister, direct from YouTube:

Lisa (Nina Hoss) has given up her ambitions as a playwright in Berlin and moved to Switzerland with her children and husband, who helps run an international school there. When her twin brother Sven (Lars Eidinger), a star actor at Berlin’s Schaubühne theatre, falls ill with leukaemia, Lisa returns to the German capital. His hopes of getting back on the stage give Sven the strength he needs to fight the disease. But when his condition deteriorates and his mother, also an actor, proves unreliable, Lisa takes the reins and whisks her brother back to Switzerland. She hopes that new treatments, family life and mountain air will work a miracle. My Little Sister, originally known as Schwesterlein in German, is both co-written and co-directed by Swiss filmmakers Stéphanie Chuat & Véronique Reymond, their second feature film after making The Little Bedroom previously, as well as the TV series "A Livre Ouvert". This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at AFI Fest. Vega will release Chuat & Reymond's My Little Sister in "virtual cinemas" in the US starting January 15th, 2021 next month. Look worth a watch?