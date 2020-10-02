Nine Friends with Secrets in Explosive Horror Film 'Triggered' Trailer

"Been a long time since I've taught all of you… Tonight's your final lesson." Samuel Goldwyn has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror thriller called Triggered, not to be confused with the other horror film titled Triggered from just last year (can't they choose a different name?!). This film involves a crazy Saw-meets-Hunger-Games-esque concept - nine friends, all harboring a dark secret, wake up in the woods after a night of partying to discover they all have suicide bombs strapped to their chests, with different times on their countdown clocks. They decide to work out how to disarm the bombs or find help - until they discover they can "take" someone else's time by killing them. Uh oh. The film stars Sean Cameron Michael, Liesl Ahlers, Reine Swart, Suraya Santos, Craig Urbani, and Steven John Ward. This is a wicked cool concept - it's even uncomfortable to write it out, but that's what makes it so scary. Then everyone goes mad.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alastair Orr's Triggered, direct from SGF's YouTube:

Nine friends, each harboring a dark secret, go camping in the woods. After a wild night of partying, they wake up to find suicide bombs strapped to their chests, each with varying times on their countdown clocks. They decide to work out how to disarm the bombs or try to find help - until they discover they can "take" one another's time by killing each other. Triggered is directed by editor / genre filmmaker Alastair Orr, director of the films The Unforgiving, Expiration, Indigenous, and House on Willow Street previously. The screenplay is written by David D. Jones. This first premiered at FrightFest earlier in the summer. Goldwyn Films will release Orr's Triggered direct-to-VOD starting on November 6th this fall. Who wants to watch?