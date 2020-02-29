MOVIE TRAILERS

Noah Schnapp in Official Trailer for Young Aspiring Chef Drama 'Abe'

by
February 29, 2020
Source: YouTube

Abe Film Trailer

"You are mixing 'fusion' with 'confusion'." Blue Fox Entertainment has unveiled the trailer for a fun family film titled simply Abe, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year in the Sundance Kids section. Abe is a 12-year-old boy from Brooklyn, an aspiring chef who is half-Israeli, half-Palestinian. He decides to cook a meal to unite his mixed family, but everything goes wrong. Surprise, surprise. Starring talented young actor Noah Schnapp as Abe, and a full cast including Seu Jorge, Mark Margolis, Arian Moayed, Dagmara Dominczyk, Salem Murphy, Tom Mardirosian, Daniel Oreskes, plus Gero Camilo. It's rather nice to see Seu Jorge in this as a chef he look up to, smart casting for that role. And the food in here looks delicious. I want to eat it all! This also reminds me of the story of Chef Flynn. Get a taste.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Fernando Grostein Andrade's Abe, direct from Blue Fox's YouTube:

Abe Film Poster

Twelve-year-old Abe (Noah Schnapp) is an aspiring chef, but his family—half-Israeli, half-Palestinian—have never had a meal together without a fight. When Abe ditches his traditional summer camp to spend time with radical street chef Chico (Seu Jorge), his mentor's fusion cuisine inspires him to unite his family through food. Abe decides to cook a meal that will bring everyone to the table, but he's about to learn that the kitchen can't heal some age-old divides. Abe is directed by Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Grostein Andrade, his second feature film after Na Quebrada previously, and a number of documentary films. The screenplay is written by Lameece Issaq and Jacob Kader; based on a story by Fernando Grostein Andrade, Christopher Vogler, Lameece Issaq, and Jacob Kader. This initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year. Blue Fox will release Abe in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 17th coming up. Hungry?

