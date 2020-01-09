Noah Schnapp in Trailer for WWII Smuggling Drama 'Waiting for Anya'

"There's always a price to be paid…" Vertical Ent. has unveiled the official US trailer for a WWII survival thriller titled Waiting for Anya, the latest film from British writer-director Ben Cookson. Adapted from the novel by the author of "War Horse", Waiting for Anya follows Jo Lalande, a thirteen-year-old shepherd boy, and reclusive widow Horcada, who work together in their small village to help smuggle Jewish children into Spain during the harrows of WWII. They come up with a tricky plan to get all the children across the border from southern France into Spain to escape the Nazis. The indie film stars Noah Schnapp as Jo, as well as Jean Reno, Frederick Schmidt, Sadie Frost, Gilles Marini, Thomas Kretschmann, plus Anjelica Huston as Horcada. It seems like an inspiring story to tell, and hopefully they made a good film.

Here's the first official US trailer (+ poster) for Ben Cookson's Waiting for Anya, direct from YouTube:

During the harrows of World War II, a young boy, Jo (Noah Schnapp), stumbles upon a dangerous secret: children are being smuggled out of Nazi-occupied France to the safety of Spain. When German soldiers move into town, things become even more dangerous. Jo and his grandfather Henri (Jean Reno) devise a plan with the help of Benjamin (Frederick Schmidt) & Horcada (Anjelica Huston) to stage one last daring effort to get all of the children across the border to safety. Waiting for Anya is directed by British writer-filmmaker Ben Cookson, making his second feature film after Almost Married previously. The screenplay is written by Toby Torlesse and Ben Cookson, adapted from Michael Morpurgo's novel of the same name. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or anywhere else, as far as we know. Vertical Entertainment will debut Cookson's Waiting for Anya in select theaters + on VOD starting February 14th, 2020 next month.