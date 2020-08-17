Noomi Rapace & Joel Kinnaman in 'The Secrets We Keep' Film Trailer

"We need to be certain!" Bleecker Street has unveiled an official trailer for a thriller titled The Secrets We Keep, from filmmaker Yuval Adler. Set in post-WWII America, a woman rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband kidnaps her neighbor and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her. This is definitely an American plot, but it's also made by an Israeli filmmaker, which means it's more about that question of - what do you do if you think this person (your neighbor) is a horribly evil person? Is it up to you to get back at them? The film stars Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman, Chris Messina, Amy Seimetz, and Lucy Faust. It looks intense, and I think the big reveal is going to hit hard.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Yuval Adler's The Secrets We Keep, direct from YouTube:

In post-WWII America, a woman named Maja (Noomi Rapace), rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband (Chris Messina), kidnaps her neighbor (Joel Kinnaman) and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her. The Secrets We Keep is directed by Israeli filmmaker Yuval Adler, of the films Bethlehem and The Operative previously. The screenplay is from Ryan Covington and Yuval Adler. This hasn't premiered at any festivals, as far as we know. Bleecker Street will release Adler's The Secrets We Keep in select theaters on September 16th, then on VOD starting October 16th this fall.