Norwegian Post-Nuclear Disaster Horror Film 'Cadaver' Netflix Trailer

"What separates us from animals?" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a Norwegian post-apocalyptic thriller titled Cadaver, from young Norwegian filmmaker Jarand Herdal. Set in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster, the film is about a family of struggling survivors who discover a hotel that entices them with a free meal and a theater play. When they arrive, the director, Mathias (Thorbjørn Harr), introduces the entire hotel as the stage. Attendees are given masks to help separate them from actors, but the play takes an eerie turn when audience members start to disappear. Starring Gitte Witt, Thomas Gullestad, Tuva Olivia Remman, Thorbjørn Harr, Maria Grazia De Meo, Trine Wiggen, and Bente Børsum. Oh my, this is a super freaky concept combined with intense post-apocalyptic dread - scary in all the right wrong ways.

Here's the first official trailer for Jarand Herdal's Cadaver, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In the aftermath of a nuclear disaster, a starving family find hope in a charismatic hotel owner. Lured by the prospect of a free dinner, they soon discover that the evening's entertainment blurs the lines between performance and reality. Will they wind up the spectators or the spectacle? Cadaver is written & directed by Norwegian filmmaker Jarand Breian Herdal, a commercials director making his second feature film after Everywhen previously, as well as a few shorts. Produced by Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud. Netflix will release Herdal's Cadaver streaming exclusively on October 22nd this fall. Anyone interested?