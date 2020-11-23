Now on Netflix: 'Alien Xmas' Stop-Motion Animated Holiday Special

"We will build the ultimate weapon! Their stuff will be our stuff!" How did we miss this?! Netflix is showing a new 40-minute animated holiday special film titled Alien Xmas, the latest creation of the Chiodo Bros. This stop-motion animated adventure looks like Rankin/Bass' classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" TV special – but with aliens, instead of reindeer. Meet X, a little alien who learns that in a world full of stuff, things aren’t meant to be taken, but given. When extraterrestrials attempt to steal Earth's gravity, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas -- and a small Alien named X -- can save the world. It is already available to watch now; somehow we missed all these trailers when they debuted weeks ago. But better late than never! The film features the voices of Keythe Farley, Dee Bradley Baker, Kaliayh Rhambo, Michelle Deco, Barbara Goodson, and Jessica Gee-George. It looks like wacky fun - good ol' stop-motion storytelling.

Here's the official trailer (+ promo & poster) for Stephen Chiodo's Alien Xmas, from Netflix's YouTube:

He may be the smallest of Klepts, but as it turns out, he has the biggest heart 💚. When extraterrestrials attempt to steal Earth's gravity, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas -- and a small Alien named X -- can save the world. Alien Xmas is directed by American animator / SFX maestro / filmmaker Stephen Chiodo, director of the film Killer Klowns from Outer Space, as well as tons of other animation / SFX work previously. The screenplay is written by Kealan O'Rourke & Dan Clark & Noah Kloor; based on the book "Chiodo Bros.' Alien Xmas" by Stephen Chiodo & Jim Strain. It's executive produced by Charles & Edward Chiodo, and Jon Favreau - who states: "It's so nice to be working with the Chiodo Brothers again, we've been working to collaborate on something like this since we worked on Elf." Netflix already debuted Chiodo's Alien Xmas special on November 20th - it's available to watch streaming now. Who's planning to watch?