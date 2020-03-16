MOVIE TRAILERS

First Official Trailer for Deranged 'The Dinner Party' Indie Horror Film

March 16, 2020
"How often do you have these dinners?" Historia Films has debuted an official promo trailer for an indie horror film titled The Dinner Party, the latest horror creation from Mississippi native filmmaker / actor Miles Doleac (The Historian, The Hollow, Hallowed Ground). A budding playwright and his wife attend a dinner party hosted by wealthy, cultural elites, who've promised to bankroll his latest play to Broadway, but, in fact, have darker designs in mind for the couple. Sounds a bit too much like The Invitation, mixed with Ready or Not. This stars Bill Sage, Lindsay Anne Williams, Jeremy London, Mike Mayhall, Alli Hart, Ritchie Montgomery, and Doleac. It looks especially bland, but still might entice a few horror fans.

In the film, written and directed by the Banshee alum, a budding playwright and his wife attend a dinner party hosted by wealthy, cultural elites, who've promised to bankroll the writer's latest play all the way to Broadway, but, in fact, have darker designs in mind for the couple. Filmed in Hattiesburg, MS. The Dinner Party is directed by American actor / filmmaker Miles Doleac, director of the films The Historian, The Hollow, Demons, and Hallowed Ground previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is by Miles Doleac and Michael Donovan Horn. This hasn't premiered anywhere yet, as far as we know. Historia Films will debut Doleac's The Dinner Party in select theaters starting on May 29th, 2020 this summer. Curious?

