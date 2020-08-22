Official Teaser for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' aka 'The Snyder Cut'

"He's never fought us… Not us united." Warner Bros & HBO Max have debuted an official teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, also known as "The Snyder Cut". This new version includes heaps of new scenes, freshly shot footage, and is quite different than the version of Justice League that Joss Whedon finished & released in 2017. And apparently it will be released as a four hour epic movie - or four one-hour episodes to watch on HBO Max next year. Justice League is the continuation of the Batman v Superman series in the DC Extended Universe, bringing together five super-powered beings: Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. The film's extensive cast also includes Willem Dafoe, Jeremy Irons, Amber Heard, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon; as well as Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, and Ray Porter as the villain Darkseid. This does look like something else entirely, which is pretty cool to see. And I just dig this "Hallelujah!" trailer. Nice one, Zack.

Here's the first official teaser (+ poster) for Zack Snyder's Justice League movie, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the original trailers for 2017's Justice League: first teaser, trailer one, two, three + final.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. Despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes featuring Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Justice League is once again directed by Zack Snyder, of Batman v Superman, Man of Steel, Sucker Punch, Watchmen, 300, and Dawn of the Dead previously. The screenplay is by Chris Terrio (Argo), from a story by Zack Snyder and Chris Terrio. The original Justice League movie was released in 2017. Warner Bros will now premiere a brand new cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League streaming on HBO Max starting sometime in 2021 - stay tuned for an exact date. Lookin' good? Who wants to watch already?