Official Teaser Trailer for 'Tesla' Biopic Starring Ethan Hawke as Nikola

"You want a lemonade?" Whoaaaa! IFC Films has debuted the first teaser trailer for the new Tesla biopic, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This teaser is debuting today to celebrate Nikola Tesla's 164th birthday - did you know he was born during a lightning storm? Tesla "reinvents" the biopic by taking a contemporary understanding of him and playing it back through a re-imagining of his real life and his experiments during his time. Ethan Hawke stars as the brilliant inventor, electrician, and futurist. The film's cast also includes Kyle MacLachlan, Eve Hewson, Jim Gaffigan, Hannah Gross, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. I heard mixed things about this at Sundance, but this trailer has opened my eyes completely! It seems a bit odd at first, but I have a feeling the unique take on his story will make this all the more intriguing and fascinating to watch. I'm still really looking forward to this. Check out the first look.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Michael Almereyda's Tesla, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Brilliant, visionary Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition, then faces thornier challenges with his new system for worldwide wireless energy. The film tracks Tesla’s uneasy interactions with his fellow inventor Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan) and his patron George Westinghouse (Jim Gaffigan). Another thread traces Tesla’s sidewinding courtship of financial titan J.P. Morgan (Donnie Keshawarz), whose daughter Anne (Eve Hewson) takes a more than casual interest in the inventor. Anne analyzes and presents the story as it unfolds, offering a distinctly modern voice to this scientific period drama which, like its subject, defies convention. Tesla is directed by American filmmaker Michael Almereyda, of the feature films The Eternal, Hamlet, Happy Here and Now, Big River Blues, Paradise, Cymbeline, Experimenter, and Marjorie Prime previously, as well as the doc film Escapes. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Films will release Almereyda's Tesla in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 21st late this summer. First impression?