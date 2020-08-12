Official Trailer for '70s Travel Doc 'Hitchhiking to the Edge of Sanity'

"More breakdowns. More problems." A new trailer has debuted for a documentary titled Hitchhiking to the Edge of Sanity, from director Scott Petersen (Out of the Loop, Scrabylon). The film tells the story of two friends who had an incredible life-changing experience traveling in the 1970s. "Shaken loose from their Kansas roots by the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights movement, the new age of psychedelic drugs and the incipient revolutions challenging America, Dick Russell and Steve Ewert embarked on their own challenge: hitchhiking 4,000 miles across the Algerian Sahara into the heart of emptiness… The discovery at the end of their journey: all politics are personal." It's what it is. Hitchhiking to the Edge of Sanity recalls their story of adventure, disillusionment, curiosity, breakdowns and, ultimately, friendship. This makes me think of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, but with different kinds of drugs, and with the Sahara Desert instead of Vegas.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Scott Petersen's doc Hitchhiking to the Edge of Sanity, from YouTube:

In addition, you can watch the full opening scene from Hitchhiking to the Edge of Sanity right on Vimeo.

As the U.S. deals with a toxic political climate, Hitchhiking to the Edge of Sanity takes a look back to the turbulent social upheaval of the early 1970s and follows an idealistic writer and his soon-to-be-married photographer friend as they set out to find their purpose via a terrifying road trip across the Sahara Desert. Hitchhiking to the Edge of Sanity is directed by doc filmmaker Scott Petersen, director of the doc films Out of the Loop, Scrabylon, and The Renaissance of Mata Ortiz previously. This originally premiered in 2016, and is getting a digital re-release this year. Petersen's Hitchhiking to the Edge of Sanity is already available to watch on Amazon Prime now, and will stream on Tubi later this year. Visit the official website.