Official Trailer for 80s Horror Comedy 'Hawk & Rev: Vampire Slayers'

"Together… they will make this town safe again." A promo trailer has arrived for an 80s-throwback horror comedy titled Hawk & Rev: Vampire Slayers, made by filmmaker Ryan Barton-Grimley. As the title indicates, the film is about two vampire hunters who decide to team up and take out bloodsuckers – in their tiny town of Santa Muerte, CA. The filmmaker explains his intentions: "Hawk and Rev: Vampire Slayers is quite simply a love-letter to my childhood and a more innocent and clueless time when everything seemed possible and like it would turn out okay. It’s a love letter to goofy weirdos with big dreams and ridiculous ideas. It’s just plain old fashioned escapism." Bring on the slays! Hawk & Rev: Vampire Slayers stars Ryan Barton-Grimley, Ari Schneider, Jana Savage, and Richard Gayler. It premiered at the Dances With Films Festival and is still needs a release date. For now, have a look at this wicked fun vampire-slayin' film.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Barton-Grimley's Hawk and Rev: Vampire Slayers, from YouTube:

Philip "Hawk" Hawkins doesn't just dream about killing vampires - he eats, sleeps, drinks and freakin' breaths it. After getting kicked out the army for staking a fellow soldier with a blunt two by four, Hawk almost dies of boredom working as a night security guard in his hometown of Santa Muerte, California. Just when it looks like all Hawk's options in life have expired, filthy blood-sucking vampires appear and of course - nobody freakin' believes him. With his back up against the wall, his sweaty Karate Kid headband on and hordes of murderous vampires closing in, Hawk enlists the help of the one person who kind of believes him - Revson "Rev" McCabe, a dimwitted, vegan-pacifist groundskeeper. Together they join forces to save the whole entire freakin' world. Well, at least their hometown anyway. Hawk and Rev: Vampire Slayers is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Ryan Barton-Grimley, director of the films The Truth and Elijah's Ashes previously. This just premiered at the Dances With Films Los Angeles Festival this summer. No official release date has been set. For more info + updates, visit the film's official website.