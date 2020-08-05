Official Trailer for VHS Horror Film 'Rent-A-Pal' with Wil Wheaton

"Nothing like a little friendly competition, right pal?" IFC Midnight has debuted a trailer for a 90s, VHS-throwback wacky horror titled Rent-A-Pal, which sounds like a horror comedy however it's anything but. One morning, while browsing Reddit, filmmaker Jon Stevenson came across a very strange video online: an old VHS tape called, 'Rent-A-Friend." Hosted by an enigmatic yet charming "Sam," Rent-A-Friend offered entertainment, advice, and most importantly, friendship, to lonely people in a pre-digital age. "Who would watch this?!" Stevenson asked. The answer to that question would ultimately become the story of Rent-A-Pal. Brian Landis Folkins stars as lonely bachelor who decides to "Rent-A-Pal" but discovers the cost is more than he can afford. Also starring Wil Wheaton, Amy Rutledge, and Kathleen Brady. This almost looks like something Cronenberg would make, without all his usual gore. But still Videodrome-esque creepy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jon Stevenson's Rent-A-Pal, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Set in 1990, a lonely bachelor named David (Brian Landis Folkins) searches for an escape from the day-to-day drudgery of caring for his aging mother (Kathleen Brady). While seeking a partner through a video dating service, he discovers a strange VHS tape called Rent-A-Pal (based on a real VHS tape called Rent-A-Friend). Hosted by the charming and charismatic Andy (Wil Wheaton), the tape offers him much-needed company, compassion, and friendship. But, Andy's friendship comes at a cost… and David desperately struggles to afford the price of admission. Rent-A-Pal is both written and directed by first-time filmmaker Jon Stevenson, making his feature directorial debut after working as a camera op / assistant camera on productions for years. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. IFC Midnight will release Stevenson's Rent-A-Pal direct-to-VOD starting on September 11th this fall. Who's interested?