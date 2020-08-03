Official Trailer for 'A Call to Spy' About UK Women Spies During WWII

"We need you as our first female field agent." IFC Films has released an official trailer for A Call to Spy, an indie spy drama from producer-turned-filmmaker Lydia Dean Pilcher. This is her second feature after directing Radium Girls, which is also about badass women from the past. In the beginning of WWII, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill orders his new spy agency – the Special Operations Executive (aka SOE) – to recruit and train women as spies. Their mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance, to help collect information about Nazis in France. SOE's "spymistress," Vera Atkins – who was the inspiration for Bond's Moneypenny – recruits two unusual candidates to be spies: Virginia Hall, an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan, a Muslim pacifist. Together, these women help to undermine the Nazi regime, leaving an unmistakable legacy in their wake. Starring Sarah Megan Thomas, Stana Katic, Radhika Apte, with Linus Roache, Rossif Sutherland, Samuel Roukin, & Laila Robins. This looks like a riveting, inspirational thriller about a group of women passionate about peace and saving the world.

Here's the first official trailer for Lydia Dean Pilcher's A Call to Spy, direct from IFC's YouTube:

As Great Britain’s forces were stretched thin during World War II, Winston Churchill's Special Operations Executive (SOE) began to enlist women as spies. Their daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance. Spymistress Vera Atkins, later the inspiration for Ian Fleming's Miss Moneypenny in the James Bond franchise, was the chief recruiter for this secret army. Atkins selected two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall, an American journalist from Baltimore hampered by a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan, a wireless officer of Indian descent and an avowed pacifist. Together, they worked to undermine the Nazi regime in France. The courage, sacrifices and grit of these three women helped quell the Nazi occupation – and ultimately turned the tide of the war. A Call to Spy is directed by veteran producer / filmmaker Lydia Dean Pilcher, director of the film Radium Girls previously, and also the doc Reno Finds Her Mom. The screenplay is written by Sarah Megan Thomas. This first premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival last year. IFC will release A Call to Spy in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 2nd this fall. Looking good?