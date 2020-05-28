Official Trailer for 'A New Color: The Art of Being Edythe Boone' Doc

"My dream was to develop a new color." Passion River Films has posted a trailer for an indie documentary titled A New Color: The Art of Being Edythe Boone, which was already released last year. But this is the first time we've come across it, so we're happy to feature it anyway. Originally produced for TV, the one-hour-long doc film is a profile of self-taught artist Edythe Boone. Long before Black Lives Matter became a rallying cry, Edythe Boone embodied that truth as an artist, an educator, and a great-grandmother. When a personal tragedy ignites a national outcry, everything that Edythe has worked so tirelessly for is at stake. "Filmed over five years, A New Color illuminates how the passionate, heart-felt work of one resilient woman can reverberate throughout a community and inspire both art and a more powerful chorus for justice." It's particularly touching and inspiring to see her encouraging so many others to paint and become artists, too.

Official trailer for Marlene Morris' doc A New Color: The Art of Being Edythe Boone, from YouTube:

A film on the life and work of self-taught artist Edythe Boone. Filmed over five years, follow the spirited and captivating septuagenarian who became an artist/activist simply because empowering and building community is "the right thing to do." Ultimately, Boone's mission is to empower individuals and transform communities through art and activism. A New Color: The Art of Being Edythe Boone is produced and directed by filmmaker Marlene "Mo" Morris, making her directorial debut with this film. Years of social justice activism and professional experience as a mediator and immigration attorney enrich Mo’s approach to documentary filmmaking. This originally premiered on the "America Reframed" TV series as a one-hour long special. Passion River Films already released Mo Morris' A New Color: The Art of Being Edythe Boone last year on DVD / VOD - you can watch it on Amazon now. For more details, visit the film's official website.