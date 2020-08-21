Official Trailer for Acclaimed Documentary 'Time' About Incarceration

"Man these people have no respect for other human being's lives." Amazon Prime has released the first full trailer for a documentary film titled Time, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It won the Directing Award in the US Documentary category at the fest this year, and also won the Emerging Artist & Filmmaker Award at the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival this year. The title is a reference to "doing time", and the story follows a woman who spends nearly 20 years waiting patiently for her husband to finally be released from prison… She fights every day, making calls and submitting claims, hoping that he might be released early. The entire film is present in B&W and features home video and lots of intimate, personal footage recorded by Fox Rich - including some phone calls with her husband while he's in prison. Critics totally flipped for this film at Sundance, as seen with all the effusive praise in this trailer.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Garrett Bradley's doc Time, from Amazon's YouTube:

Fox Rich is a fighter. The entrepreneur, abolitionist and mother of six boys has spent the last two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who is serving a 60-year sentence for a robbery they both committed in the 90s in a moment of desperation. Combining the video diaries Fox has recorded for Rob over the years with intimate glimpses of her present-day life, director Garrett Bradley paints a mesmerizing portrait of the resilience and radical love necessary to prevail over the endless separations of the country’s prison-industrial complex. Time is directed by American filmmaker Garrett Bradley, her first documentary after directing the films Cover Me and Below Dreams previously, as well as a number of short films. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Amazon Prime will release Bradley's Time in select theaters starting on October 9th, then streaming starting October 23rd this fall.