Official Trailer for Action Movie 'Mosul' Produced by Russo Brothers

"Enter town, then get out of it." Netflix has launched the first official trailer for Mosul, an intense action-thriller directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan, an acclaimed screenwriter (The Kingdom, Lions for Lambs, World War Z, Deepwater Horizon, 21 Bridges) making his feature directorial debut. This film premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and also stopped by TIFF, and is produced by the Russo Brothers - Joe & Anthony. One of their first big non-Marvel projects following all the Avengers movies. An extraordinary true story of heroism in the face of overwhelming odds, a police unit from Mosul fights to liberate the Iraqi city from thousands of ISIS militants. Shot entirely in Arabic - the movie stars Suhail Dabbach (Major Jasem), Adam Bessa (Kawa), Is'haq Elias (Waleed), plus Hayat Kamille, Waleed Elgadi, Thaer Al-Shayei, Ben Affan, and Mohimen Mahbuba. This looks like one hell of a rough & tumble action movie, and I'm so glad they made it without any American actors, because it isn't their story. This is definitely worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Michael Carnahan's Mosul, from Netflix's YouTube:

When ISIS took their homes, their families and their city, one group of men fought to take it all back. After inexperienced Iraqi cop Kawa (Adam Bessa) is rescued from a harrowing firefight by the elite Nineveh SWAT team, he's quickly inducted into the rogue squadron, a band of ten brothers-in-arms led by the wise Major Jasem (Suhail Dabbach). Always under constant threat of attack, the specialized unit embarks on a dangerous guerrilla operation, determined to wipe out an enemy base and restore order to the lawless territory. Mosul is written & directed by writer / filmmaker Matthew Michael Carnahan, a screenwriter making his feature directorial debut; he wrote the scripts for The Kingdom, Lions for Lambs, State of Play, World War Z, Deepwater Horizon, 21 Bridges, and Dark Waters previously. It's produced by Anthony & Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, and Jeremy Steckler. This initially premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. Netflix will debut Mosul streaming starting on November 26th, Thanksgiving day, this month. Look good?