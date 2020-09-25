Official Trailer for Action Movie 'Narco Soldiers' with Rafael Amaya

"I've got the vision, I just need someone who can help me execute. Gravitas has released an official trailer for an action movie + crime thriller titled Narco Soldiers, which is about exactly what the title says it's about. Narco Soldiers is a timely, action-packed crime thriller that explores the resurgence of the Caribbean drug routes and one couple's violent, Bonnie and Clyde-style rise to power. Nothing more to this than just that. The film stars Rafael Amaya, Carolina Guerra, Ricardo Chavira, Rafael Amaya, and Carolina Guerra. There's actually more action in this trailer than I expected, but it still has all the cliche action junk tropes: guns galore, drugs, women, sex, violence, terrible dialogue. Same as always. This one you can ignore.

Here's two official trailers (+ poster) for Felix Limardo's Narco Soldiers:

Narco Soldiers is a timely, action-packed crime thriller that explores the resurgence of the Caribbean drug routes and one powerful couple's violent, Bonnie and Clyde-style rise to power. Narco Soldiers is directed by producer / filmmaker Felix Limardo, director of the films Puppet, One Wish, Kill the Dictator, Powder and Gold, and Love Kills previously. No screenwriter credit is listed anywhere. Produced by Felix Limardo. This originally debuted in Germany and a few other European countries earlier this year. Gravitas Ventures releases Limardo's Narco Soldiers in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 30th. Want to watch?