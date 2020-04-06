MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Action Thriller Film 'Nightfire' Starring Dylan Baker

April 6, 2020
"You have something they want, and now they are coming." Hewes Pictures has debuted an official trailer for a short film titled Nightlife, the latest from filmmaker Brando Benetton (American Bullet). This film is barely a "short" as it comes in at 43 minutes, closer to being a "medium-length" film than anything. And it will be available to rent/watch streaming starting May. Two American agents are hired to retrieve military chips containing top-secret content. Their plan goes awry when an unexpected political prisoner enters the picture. Starring Dylan Baker, with Bradley Stryker, Francesco Pannofino, and Becky Ann Baker. Described as a "white-knuckle thriller", this looks like it has some serious urban action to offer. Take a peek.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brando Benetton's short film Nightfire, direct from YouTube:

Two American agents (Lorenzo Pisoni and Greg Hadley) are hired to retrieve military chips containing a large sum of government money. Their plan goes awry when an unexpected political prisoner (Dylan Baker) enters the picture. Nightfire is a film directed by French filmmaker Brando Benetton, director of the feature American Bullet previously, as well as a few other short films. Check out his official website. The screenplay is by Brando Benetton and Los Silva. The short was "produced by a group of friends from Ithaca college" - Brando Benetton with Federico Fabiano and Kristine Tsui. Benetton's Nightfire short film will be available to watch streaming via Hulu + Amazon starting May 1st. For more info, visit the short's Facebook.

