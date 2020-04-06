Official Trailer for Action Thriller Film 'Nightfire' Starring Dylan Baker

"You have something they want, and now they are coming." Hewes Pictures has debuted an official trailer for a short film titled Nightlife, the latest from filmmaker Brando Benetton (American Bullet). This film is barely a "short" as it comes in at 43 minutes, closer to being a "medium-length" film than anything. And it will be available to rent/watch streaming starting May. Two American agents are hired to retrieve military chips containing top-secret content. Their plan goes awry when an unexpected political prisoner enters the picture. Starring Dylan Baker, with Bradley Stryker, Francesco Pannofino, and Becky Ann Baker. Described as a "white-knuckle thriller", this looks like it has some serious urban action to offer. Take a peek.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brando Benetton's short film Nightfire, direct from YouTube:

Two American agents (Lorenzo Pisoni and Greg Hadley) are hired to retrieve military chips containing a large sum of government money. Their plan goes awry when an unexpected political prisoner (Dylan Baker) enters the picture. Nightfire is a film directed by French filmmaker Brando Benetton, director of the feature American Bullet previously, as well as a few other short films. Check out his official website. The screenplay is by Brando Benetton and Los Silva. The short was "produced by a group of friends from Ithaca college" - Brando Benetton with Federico Fabiano and Kristine Tsui. Benetton's Nightfire short film will be available to watch streaming via Hulu + Amazon starting May 1st. For more info, visit the short's Facebook.