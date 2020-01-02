Official Trailer for 'Advocate' Doc Film About a Jewish-Israeli Lawyer

"I always see the person behind the case." Film Movement has released an official trailer for a documentary titled Advocate, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year. It also played at many other big festivals last year including CPH:DOX, DocAviv, Biografilm, Hot Docs, Munich, Hong Kong, Krakow. The acclaimed doc film is a look at the life and work of Jewish-Israeli lawyer Lea Tsemel, who has represented political prisoners for nearly 50 years. "As far as most Israelis are concerned, she defends the indefensible. As far as Palestinians are concerned, she's more than an attorney, she’s an advocate." Advocate follows her around as she deals with various cases and courthouses, showing us the truth in spite of great resistance to it. "Tsemel spoke truth to power before the term became trendy and she'll continue to do so after fear makes it unfashionable. As such, she's a model we’re hard-pressed to preserve in Israel/Palestine, and elsewhere…"

Official trailer (+ poster) for Philippe Bellaiche & Rachel Leah Jones' doc Advocate, direct from YouTube:

Lea Tsemel defends Palestinians: from feminists to fundamentalists, from non-violent demonstrators to armed militants. As a Jewish-Israeli lawyer who has represented political prisoners for five decades, Tsemel, in her tireless quest for justice, pushes the praxis of a human rights defender to its limits. Advocate follows Tsemel's caseload in real-time, including the high-profile trial of a 13-year-old boy — her youngest client to date — while also revisiting her landmark cases and reflecting on the political and professional significance of her work as well as the personal price one pays for assuming the role of "devil's advocate." Advocate is co-directed by filmmakers Philippe Bellaiche (a veteran docu cinematographer making his directorial debut) and Rachel Leah Jones (director of the docs 500 Dunam on the Moon, Ashkenaz, and Gypsy Davy previously). This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year. Film Movement will release Advocate in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 3rd, 2020 this month. Want to watch?