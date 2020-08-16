Official Trailer for 'Aggie' Doc Film About Art Collector Agnes Gund

"Aggie understands that art makes it possible for us to have empathy." Strand Releasing has debuted an official trailer for the acclaimed biopic documentary Aggie, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. An exploration of the nexus of art, race and justice through the story of art collector Agnes Gund who sold Roy Lichtenstein's painting "Masterpiece" for $165 million to start the Art for Justice Fund to end mass incarceration (after she saw Ava DuVernary's film 13th which opened her eyes). Better known as "Aggie", Gund is a world famous art collector and philanthropist and the doc is made by her daughter, Catherine. "The film captures Aggie as a true maverick who demonstrates the unique role and potential of collectors and benefactors to use art to fight justice. This is untapped terrain, and we see Aggie leading the way." You may think, why watch a film about this woman? Well, there's more to it than that - worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Catherine Gund's documentary Aggie, originally from Apple:

Aggie is a documentary that explores the nexus of art, race, and justice through the story of art collector and philanthropist Agnes "Aggie" Gund’s life. Emmy-nominated director Catherine Gund focuses on her mother’s journey to give viewers an understanding of the power of art to transform consciousness and inspire social change. Aggie is internationally recognized for her robust and prescient support of artists–particularly women and people of color–and her unwavering commitment to social justice issues. Aggie is directed by acclaimed producer / filmmaker Catherine Gund, director of the docs Hallelujah! Ron Athey: A Story of Deliverance, Making Grace, What's on Your Plate?, Born to Fly: Elizabeth Streb vs. Gravity, Chavela, and Dispatches from Cleveland previously. Produced by Tanya Selvaratnam and Catherine Gund. This initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Strand Releasing will debut Gund's Aggie in select US theaters starting on October 7th in the fall. For more details, visit their official website.