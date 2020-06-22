Official Trailer for 'Ahead of the Curve' Doc About Curve Lesbian Mag

"As we became more visible, we also became a target." The first official trailer has just debuted for an indie documentary titled Ahead of the Curve, premiering at the Frameline Film Festival taking place online later this month. From its start in 1990, Curve magazine (their website) was a visionary and unapologetic celebration of lesbian life from cover to cover. Facing the magazine’s possible demise in 2019, director Jen Rainin and Curve founder Franco Stevens explore current questions of lesbian visibility and legacy through interviews with contemporary LGBTQ+ individuals. The doc film looks to be not only a celebration of this magazine and all those linked to it, but a celebration of lesbian culture and all of its amazingness. "Ahead of the Curve is a new feature documentary about the extraordinary woman who started Curve magazine, and by doing so helped accelerate the political and social evolution of the nation." Check out the first look below.

Here's the official trailer for Jen Rainin's documentary Ahead of the Curve, direct from YouTube:

From its start in 1990, Curve magazine was a visionary and unapologetic celebration of lesbian life from cover to cover. Facing the magazine’s possible demise in 2019, director Jen Rainin and Curve founder Franco Stevens explore questions of lesbian visibility, legacy, intersectionality and current day issues through interviews with contemporary LGBTQ+ tastemakers and activists, "celesbians" including Melissa Etheridge, Jewelle Gomez, Denice Frohman, Kate Kendell, and Lea DeLaria, along with rich archival footage recounting the formation of a lesbian cultural institution. Ahead of the Curve is directed by actress / filmmaker Jen Rainin, making her feature directorial debut with this, after producing on "Independent Lens" previously. This is premiering at the Frameline Film Festival this month. No other official release date is set yet - stay tuned for updates. For more info on this, visit the film's official website. Intrigued to watch?